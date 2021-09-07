Akimoto Gets 4-Year Term over Casino-Linked Graft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto to four years in prison without suspension in a corruption case linked to a project to build a casino-featuring integrated resort in Japan.

Public prosecutors demanded a five-year prison term and 7.6 million yen in fines for Akimoto, 49, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The defense team claimed that Akimoto did not receive bribes from Chinese company 500.com Ltd., which aimed to launch the integrated resort in Japan.

The defense also said that although Akimoto had contact with former advisers of the company while on bail, he had no intention to ask them to give false testimony in court that would be favorable to him.

According to the indictment, Akimoto received bribes worth 7.6 million yen from the company, including 3 million yen in cash given in September 2017. The indictment also said that Akimoto offered rewards to the former advisers to ask them to make false testimony.

