Japan Secures 150 M. Novavax Vaccine Doses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has secured 150 million doses of U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Novavax Inc.'s novel coronavirus vaccine, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday.

Under a contract signed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502>, the government will receive that amount in about a year from as early as the beginning of 2022 from Takeda, the producer and distributor of the vaccine in Japan.

The Novavax vaccine, still under development, will need to receive pharmaceutical approval first.

Takeda and Novavax are developing the vaccine so it can be used as so-called boosters, which are administered several months after the second shots of coronavirus vaccine in order to maintain vaccinations' effects.

The government is preparing to start booster inoculations against the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]