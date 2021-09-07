Ishiba Faction Cautious about Candidacy in LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 64, are becoming increasingly cautious about his candidacy in the Japanese ruling party's leadership race.

They are seeking to support regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, in the Sept. 29 election to choose the successor to outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

On Tuesday, 15 of the faction's 17 members met to discuss their approach to the election. One of the two members who were absent was Masaaki Taira, who has vowed to support Kono.

Some members of the faction called on Ishiba to run. Ishiba said, "I'll make a decision on what to do for the country and people after hearing more opinions." The participants did not reach an agreement and decided to meet again soon.

To file candidacy in the LDP election, support from at least 20 party lawmakers is needed. The campaign for the election is set to start on Sept. 17.

