G-20 Ministers Back WHO's COVID-19 Vaccination Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Health ministers from the Group of 20 leading economies have expressed support for a World Health Organization target of vaccinating at least 40 pct of the global population against the novel coronavirus by year-end.

In a joint declaration, adopted at the end of their two-day meeting in Italy on Monday, the G-20 ministers vowed to "promote strong multilateral cooperation, including toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

From Japan, State Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Hiroshi Yamamoto took part online.

The ministers discussed ways to secure equitable distribution of vaccines to developing and other nations and better prepare for future pandemics.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of investing in and protecting an adequate and well-trained health workforce and community-based health services," the declaration said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]