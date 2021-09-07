Japan Reports 10,603 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 10,603 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

New cases again exceeded 10,000 after dipping below the level for the first time in about a month on Monday.

There were 62 fatal cases among COVID-19 sufferers. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 11 from Monday to 2,209.

In Tokyo, new cases came to 1,629, down by 1,280 from a week earlier and marking the 16th consecutive day of week-on-week fall.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 440, followed by those in their 30s, at 306, and those in their 40s, at 251.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]