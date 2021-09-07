Tokyo Reports 1,629 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,629 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by 1,280 from a week earlier and marking the 16th consecutive day of a week-on-week fall.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 440, followed by those in their 30s, at 306, and those in their 40s, at 251. New cases stood at 290 among 19-year-old and younger people and 104 among those aged 65 or older, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 2,231 as of Tuesday, down 36.6 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's criteria came to 260, down by seven from Monday. Sixteen deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 sufferers in Tokyo.

Across Japan, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 11 to 2,209, the health ministry said.

