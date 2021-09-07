Japan's Ruling Camp Concerned about Fallout from Corruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--With the next general election just around the corner in Japan, the ruling bloc is becoming increasingly concerned about the fallout from a series of corruption scandals involving lawmakers who once belonged to the coalition.

On Tuesday, House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, got a prison sentence without suspension for bribery linked to the government's plan to introduce casino resorts in Japan.

"It's a very big problem," LDP parliamentary affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama said. "We need to take it seriously," Hiroshige Seko, LDP secretary-general for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, said at a press conference.

Fumio Kishida, former LDP policy chief who has declared his candidacy in the party's Sept. 29 presidential election, said that the LDP bears responsibility for having endorsed Akimoto, even though he has already left the party.

Only recently, the LDP was hard hit by a vote-buying scandal involving former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, both former LDP members, related to Anri's 2019 Upper House election.

