32 COVID-19 Sufferers Died at Home in Tokyo since Last Dec.

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-two novel coronavirus sufferers staying home as instructed died in Tokyo between December last year and August this year, the metropolitan government has said.

Of them, 21 died last month, when a record-breaking surge in infections further strained the medical care system.

Daily infection cases hit Tokyo's current record high of 5,773 on Aug. 13. The number of COVID-19 sufferers self-isolating at home or waiting to be hospitalized reached some 40,000 on Aug. 21.

Of the 32 deaths at home, four cases were in their 30s, another four in their 40s, nine in their 50s, and 15 in their 60s or over, according to a document submitted to a novel coronavirus special committee of the metropolitan assembly Tuesday.

The document also showed that 36 other coronavirus sufferers died while staying at elderly care facilities as instructed by authorities.

