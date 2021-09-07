Ishiba Faction Increasingly Cautious about Candidacy in LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 64, are becoming increasingly cautious about his candidacy in the Japanese ruling party's leadership race.

Some faction members are seeking to support regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, in the Sept. 29 election to choose the successor to outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

On Tuesday, 15 of the faction's 17 members met to discuss their approach to the election. One of the two members who were absent was Masaaki Taira, who has vowed to support Kono.

Two participants called on Ishiba to run, while one participant declared support for Kono.

Most participants did not clarify their positions at the meeting. But some of them believe that Ishiba is lagging behind his rivals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]