Aircraft Carrier's Visit Shows Britain's Commitment: Envoy

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has said that the HMS Queen Elizabeth's first port call at Japan demonstrated her country's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The British cutting-edge aircraft carrier's visit to the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, is "an unmistakable and confident demonstration" of Britain's "commitment to the Indo-Pacific and to investing in our partnership with Japan," Longbottom said.

She spoke from aboard the Queen Elizabeth in an online press conference held by the Japan National Press Club on Tuesday.

In March, the British government in its integrated review of foreign and security policy announced its "tilt" to the Indo-Pacific region, with China's growing maritime assertiveness there in mind.

Longbottom said that Japan and Britain are "the closest of friends" that share values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law and free trade.

