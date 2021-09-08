Japan Digital Agency Sets Up Expert Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Digital Agency has launched a panel of experts to discuss ways to promote digitalization in the country, naming 12 members, including entrepreneur Joichi Ito.

The government initially planned to name Ito to the top administrative post at the agency, launched on Sept. 1. But the plan was scrapped due to a past financial problem involving him.

Ito resigned as chief of a U.S. research institution in 2019 as he had received financial assistance from disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted for sexually abusing girls.

Announcing the launch of the expert panel Tuesday, the agency cited Ito's internet-related expertise as the reason for naming him as a member. The panel is an advisory body, not a decision-making institution, the agency said.

The panel is headed by Keio University professor Jun Murai, known as the father of the internet in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]