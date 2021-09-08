Subsidies Pulled from Aichi Event Lacking COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economy ministry has decided to cancel up to 30 million yen in subsidies for a music event in Aichi Prefecture because appropriate measures were not taken against novel coronavirus infections.

The decision, made Tuesday, was notified to the organizer of the Nanimonogatari 2021 music festival, held in Tokoname in the central Japan prefecture Aug. 29.

Videos of the event uploaded on social media showed audience members not distancing themselves from each other, with some shouting without wearing face masks.

Alcoholic drinks were sold at the venue despite the prefecture's request not to sell such products, leading Governor Hideaki Omura to make a protest against the organizer.

The prefecture had confirmed at least 14 cases of novel coronavirus infections among the participants as of Tuesday, concluding that an infection cluster occurred at the event.

