Opposition Parties Sign Policy Pact ahead of General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese opposition parties on Wednesday signed a pact for common key policies ahead of the upcoming general election.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi received a proposal for a set of common policies to be adopted by the opposition bloc from a civic group, the Civil Alliance for Peace and Constitutionalism.

The set of policies includes boosting novel coronavirus measures based on scientific evidence and reducing consumption tax.

The move comes ahead of the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament. The current term of Lower House members is set to expire Oct. 21.

"We were able to agree on policies," Yukio Edano, head of the CDP, said after the signing. "If each political party and citizen fights the Lower House election utilizing their respective strengths, we will surely be able to replace the government."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]