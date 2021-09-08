Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions in Oct. at Earliest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan will start easing its COVID-19 restrictions on citizens and businesses in October at the earliest, especially for people fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government is expected to start a demonstration test as early as next month, planning to allow eateries and bars to gradually return to normal while assessing the infection situation, the sources said.

It is set to formally adopt the policy after seeking opinions from experts as early as Thursday at a meeting of a panel that advises the government on COVID-19 responses.

The government is also considering reviewing its request to limit the size of groups eating out to four participants.

For easing the COVID-19 restrictions, the government is expected to focus on people who have been vaccinated and have tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests.

