Mizuho Suffers 7th System Glitch This Year

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mizuho Bank said Wednesday that it has experienced a system failure for the seventh time this year, causing inconvenience to its customers yet again.

Up to 100 automated teller machines and its online banking services were shut down from around 9:20 a.m. (12:20 a.m. GMT), said the core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>.

Cash was stuck inside 27 ATMs due to a hardware failure, the bank said.

The system glitch was fixed entirely by 10:30 a.m.

The bank already returned money to customers who got their cash swallowed by ATMs. No bankbooks or cash cards were trapped inside ATMs this time.

