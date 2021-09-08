Takaichi Declares Candidacy in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday declared her candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming election to replace outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"The ultimate mission of a government is to protect the lives and assets of the people and the nation's sovereignty and honor," Takaichi, 60, told a press conference. "I'll devote everything and work hard."

She is the second female candidate to enter an LDP leadership race after Yuriko Koike, now governor of Tokyo and then a House of Representatives lawmaker, in 2008.

Takaichi is not a member of any intraparty faction. With the help of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, she is now certain to get the recommendations of 20 party lawmakers necessary to run in the presidential race. Like Abe, she has a conservative political stance.

She pledged to uphold Abe's pro-growth Abenomics policy and put into action a strategy to make Japan's economy more resilient, which she dubbed as "Sanaenomics."

