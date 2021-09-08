Teenager Infected with COVID-19 Dies in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government said Wednesday that a teenage boy infected with the novel coronavirus has died in the western Japan prefecture.

The case is thought to be the first coronavirus-linked death among people under 20 in the country. In health ministry data as of Tuesday, there had been no registration of death among coronavirus positives in the age group.

The boy, not vaccinated against the virus, was at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms for reasons including an underlying disease, according to the prefectural government.

He was taken to a hospital in the city of Osaka by ambulance on the evening of Sept. 1 for symptoms not arising from coronavirus infection, the prefectural government said.

But he tested positive after arriving at the hospital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]