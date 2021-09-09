Concerns Rising over Tokyo Games' Potential "Negative Legacy"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are mounting over the six sports facilities that were created by the Tokyo metropolitan government for the Olympics and Paralympics held this summer and for future events, as only one of them is expected to be profitable.

While the Tokyo government spent about 140 billion yen on the permanent facilities, they may end up becoming a "negative legacy" if the novel coronavirus crisis continues to prevent people from attending events at the sites, critics say.

"By making good use of the legacy of the successful Tokyo Games, we aim to make Tokyo a city rich in both tangible and intangible aspects," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters Wednesday, three days after the end of the Tokyo Paralympics, which followed the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, held between late July and early August.

But myriad challenges remain regarding the profitability of the venues. Tokyo spent 56.7 billion yen, the most for any facility, on the Tokyo Aquatics Center in Koto Ward, which hosted swimming events in the Games. The center is slated to reopen in spring 2023 after it is renovated.

The facility is planned to be used as a training hub for athletes as it has three world-class pools and a fully equipped training room. It aims to host 100 swimming tournaments with one million attendees in total per year.

