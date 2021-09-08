Tokyo Reports 1,834 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,834 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,334 from a week earlier and marking the 17th straight day of week-on-week falls.

Daily new cases averaged 2,040 for the last week, down by about 40 pct from the preceding week.

By age, people in their 20s made the largest group of Wednesday's new cases, at 442, followed by 361 in their 30s and 323 in their 40s. New cases stood at 353 among people aged 19 or younger and 108 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, measured under the metropolitan government's standards, declined by eight from Tuesday to 252.

Across Japan, 12,398 new infection cases were confirmed. There were 89 new deaths, the first daily toll above 80 since June 16.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]