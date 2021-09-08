Japan to Extend COVID-19 Emergency in 19 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend its COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other prefectures until the end of this month, beyond the currently scheduled expiration on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The state of emergency is currently in place in 21 of Japan's 47 prefectures. It will be lifted in Miyagi and Okayama, where less strict pre-emergency measures will be implemented.

The government found that medical systems are still overwhelmed in the 19 prefectures. It will make a final decision on Thursday after hearing opinions from experts.

It introduced new guidelines that place a greater emphasis on the availability of medical care when considering whether to lift the state of emergency.

A panel of experts who advise the government on pandemic responses said whether the numbers of severely and moderately ill COVID-19 patients are on a continued downtrend should be taken into account.

