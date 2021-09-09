Suga Considering U.S. Trip for Talks with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering traveling to the United States late this month for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

It is unusual for an outgoing Japanese prime minister to make an overseas trip. Suga last week said he will not seek re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning that he will resign as prime minister.

Suga last met with Biden in person in Britain in June during the Group of Seven summit. The Japanese leader hopes to use the planned trip to bid farewell to the U.S. president while discussing issues such as China.

But the trip to the United States is expected to draw criticism from opposition lawmakers as Suga said he will resign to focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

