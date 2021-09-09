Blinken Seeks Taliban's Actions to Earn Legitimacy

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday any legitimacy or international recognition for an interim government in Afghanistan named by the Taliban "will have to be earned."

"We will judge it (the interim government)...by its actions," Blinken said in a press conference held in Germany after the day's virtual meeting of foreign ministers from 22 countries, including the Group of Seven key industrialized nations, India, Australia, South Korea and Pakistan, on the Afghan situation.

"The international community has made clear its expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," Blinken also said.

The meeting, cohosted by Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, became the first opportunity for the international community to show its thinking since the Taliban announced the interim government on Tuesday. While avoiding to rule out the possibility of the interim government earning international recognition in the future, the 22 countries made it clear that the Taliban should first sincerely respond to calls from the international community, including a request to allow citizens wanting to leave Afghanistan to travel freely.

The Taliban are seeking international recognition of their government by publicizing that they are adopting a moderate stance. Despite calls from the United States and European countries to establish an inclusive political regime with the participation of women and forces other than the Taliban, however, key ministerial posts in the interim government were all taken by Taliban officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]