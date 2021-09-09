Bach Says Organizers Held "Safe" Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were "safe" even though they were held amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at an online press conference after a meeting of the OIC's Executive Board, Bach said there was "no indication" of the coronavirus spreading to people in Japan from the Olympic bubble, which separated athletes and staff from the public as much as possible.

He added that his statement was "supported by scientific evidence."

Spectators were banned from most venues at the Tokyo Games, as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The most important things that the OIC learned from the experience of holding the Summer Games in Tokyo were "the confidence and the proof" that safe Olympic Games can be organized under a pandemic, Bach said, showing his eagerness to hold the Beijing Winter Games in February next year as scheduled.

