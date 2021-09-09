1st In-Person "Quad" Summit Eyed for Late Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The first in-person summit among the "Quad" nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India is being mulled for late this month, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

The leaders' meeting will coincide with a planned U.S. visit by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The participants are seen agreeing to step up the four countries' cooperation over the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific and exchange views on novel coronavirus measures, the sources said.

Suga last week announced his intent not to run in the Sept. 29 leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning that he will resign as prime minister. It is very rare for an outgoing prime minister to take a foreign trip just before the resignation.

Suga's trip to Washington will come after the United States, which hosts the Quad summit, invited him to the meeting and as Japan attaches importance to the four-way framework, the sources said. Japan will also seek to set up a one-on-one meeting between Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]