Ransomware Cases Sharply Increase in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases in which companies and other organizations reported ransomware damage to police has shot up, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The reported cases totaled 61 in 22 prefectures in the first half this year, against 23 cases over the three quarters through December last year. The agency started compiling data on ransomware cases in April last year.

In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt data in the targets’ computers and demand ransoms from them to recover the data upon payment.

The agency believes that most of the attacks in January-June this year originated abroad. Japanese police have made no arrest in any of the cases reported since last year.

The agency plans to beef up cooperation with other countries by setting up a unit with investigative authority to tackle cybercrimes in fiscal 2022 from next April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]