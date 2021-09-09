Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency in 19 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday extended its COVID-19 state of emergency in 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, until the end of this month due to strained medical care systems.

The state of emergency, currently in place in 21 of Japan's 47 prefectures, was previously set to expire on Sunday. It will expire on Sunday, as previously scheduled, in Miyagi and Okayama, which will instead be placed in the less stringent pre-emergency stage.

While new COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the 19 prefectures, medical systems are still strained there, government officials said.

Restaurants and bars in the 19 prefectures, which include Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Okinawa, will continue to be urged not to serve alcohol.

The government's pre-emergency designation, which now covers 12 prefectures, will expire in six prefectures on Sunday as scheduled. The remaining six will remain in the pre-emergency stage until the end of the month.

