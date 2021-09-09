Kono to Declare Candidacy in LDP Poll Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, will hold a press conference Friday to declare his candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election Sept. 29.

Former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, 64, and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, have already announced that they will run in the LDP poll to choose the successor to outgoing LDP President Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 64, and Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda, 61, are considering filing their candidacy.

The party will accept candidacy applications Sept. 17, marking the start of the official campaigning period.

