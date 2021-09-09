Tokyo Logs 1,675 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 1,675 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by 1,424 from a week before.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital was lower than the week-before figure for the 18th straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases at 407. There were 348 cases in their 30s, 285 cases in their 40s, 295 cases under 20 and 125 cases aged 65 or older.

Tokyo also reported 19 new fatal cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by one from Wednesday to 251.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]