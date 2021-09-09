Tokyo Logs 1,675 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 1,675 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by 1,424 from a week before.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital was lower than the week-before level for the 18th straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 407. There were 348 cases in their 30s, 285 cases in their 40s, 295 cases under 20 and 125 cases aged 65 or older.

Tokyo also reported 19 new fatal cases. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by one from Wednesday to 251.

Nationwide, there were 10,397 new infection cases, down by 7,821 from a week earlier.

