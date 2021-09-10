Coronavirus Cases Rising among Tokyo Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--New cases of novel coronavirus infection among children have been increasing in Tokyo although total new infections in the Japanese capital are on the decline, experts have warned.

The proportion of people aged under 20 in all COVID-19 cases newly confirmed in Tokyo has risen for the fifth straight week, according to data presented to a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting Thursday to monitor the coronavirus situation. "Tokyo remains in a state of medical emergency," a participating expert said.

In Tokyo, the seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 1,985.7 as of Wednesday, falling some 60 pct from the peak level three weeks before. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients totaled 4,008, down from 4,271 from a week before, and that of those with severe symptoms came to 252, down from 286.

The number of coronavirus patients self-isolating at home or waiting to be hospitalized stood at some 16,000. Nine fatalities among COVID-19 sufferers staying home were reported in the past week.

The share of people aged 19 or under accounted for 12.1 pct of total new cases in Tokyo in the week to Aug. 2. But the proportion has risen to 19.1 pct, apparently due to an increase in cases where children contracted the virus at nurseries and after-school facilities, and through club activities at school.

