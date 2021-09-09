Japan Adopts Basic Plan on Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday adopted a basic plan on easing coronavirus restrictions by utilizing vaccine certificates and negative test results.

The move comes as the government expects COVID-19 vaccinations for people hoping to receive vaccines to be completed around November.

Under the basic plan, restaurants and bars are expected to be allowed to serve alcohol, and people are seen allowed to travel across prefectural borders, even if a COVID-19 state of emergency is in place.

The current restrictions on opening hours and the number of visitors per group at restaurants and bars in areas under a state of emergency or in the pre-emergency stage will also be relaxed.

The cap on event participants could be raised following the introduction of such measures as a coronavirus tracking system using QR codes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]