Suga Undecided on Who to Support in LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that he remains undecided on who to support in the upcoming ruling party election to choose his successor.

"I'll make a decision after candidacies are filed," Suga, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a press conference.

Suga expressed his understanding of regulatory reform minister Taro Kono running in the LDP leadership race, saying, "It's a good thing that various people run and express their opinions."

Kono is also in charge of the Suga cabinet's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. He is expected to declare his candidacy in the Sept. 29 LDP election on Friday. The campaign period begins on Sept. 17.

Last week, Suga abruptly said that he would not seek re-election as LDP leader, meaning that he is also stepping down as prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]