U.S. Official Says Envoy Nominee Rahm Has "Extensive Experience"

Washington, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden nominated former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan because he has "extensive experience" as a public servant and a member of Congress.

Speaking at a press conference, Psaki said that Biden thinks Rahm "would be somebody who would represent the U.S. interests in Japan."

Emanuel is facing criticism that he allegedly covered up a fatal shooting by the police of a black teenager while in office as Chicago mayor.

Although Psaki received a question related to Emanuel's handling of the shooting incident, she avoided giving a direct answer.

