Yokohama Mayor Declares Withdrawal from Casino Resort Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka declared on Friday the withdrawal from a plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort in the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

"We'll take necessary procedures promptly," such as abolishing the city's integrated resort promotion office Oct. 1, Yamanaka said in his first policy speech as mayor at a regular meeting of the city's assembly.

The withdrawal from the casino plan was one of Yamanaka's campaign pledges in the mayoral election in August.

"We'll consider redevelopment through many talks in order to revitalize the city's economy, taking account of the history and characteristics," he said on the Yamashita Pier district at the Port of Yokohama, the proposed location for the resort.

Yamanaka won the election backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition party in national politics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]