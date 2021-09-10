Japan Confirms 18 Eta Coronavirus Variant Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed 18 cases of infection with the eta variant of the novel coronavirus since December last year, according to a health ministry tally.

The 18 tested positive for the variant in quarantine checks conducted upon arrival in Japan, according to the tally as of Sept. 3.

This is the first time that any eta variant infection cases have been confirmed in Japan. The variant has been found in a number of countries.

The ministry will continue collecting information about the variant, including its infectiousness.

The eta variant in March joined the World Health Organization's list of variants of interest, considered to have a lower risk than the delta variant, first detected in India, and others listed as variants of concern.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]