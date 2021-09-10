30 Pct of Children Hospitalized with COVID-19 Had No Symptoms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Some 30 pct of hospitalized COVID-19 patients aged under 18 in Japan had no symptoms, a team of researchers said Friday.

Of 1,038 child COVID-19 patients whose hospitalizations were reported between January 2020 and February 2021, 308, or 29.7 pct, showed no symptoms, according to the team.

Most of the other children had mild symptoms, said the team of researchers from the National Center for Child Health and Development and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

Of the symptomatic cases, with multiple answers allowed, 37.1 pct had coughs, 29.5 pct had runny noses and 13.0 pct had taste disorders. These symptoms were found especially in those aged under 2 and 13 or older.

The researchers found that there were only 15 children who needed to receive oxygen and that none died from the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]