Suga's Carbon Reduction Goals Seen Hard to Achieve

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga launched ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during his tenure, but lacked details on how to achieve the targets.

In October last year, right after Suga took office, he vowed that Japan will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In April, he pledged that Japan will cut greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level, far higher than the country's earlier target of a 26 pct reduction.

But the 46 pct reduction is a high hurdle for Japan, given that the country relies on coal and liquefied natural gas for most of its electricity.

"There will only be a maximum 28 pct reduction in 2030 if existing measures are only extended," Mitsubishi Research Institute Inc. <3636> said.

