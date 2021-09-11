Crown Princess Kiko Mum on Daughter's Marriage Prospects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko declined to answer questions about prospects for the marriage of Princess Mako, the first daughter of her and Crown Prince Akishino.

Crown Princess Kiko said she wants to respect the thoughts of Princess Mako about the matter as much as possible.

She made the comments in written answers provided to questions from journalists ahead of her 55th birthday on Saturday.

Princess Mako and commoner Kei Komuro, both 29, are expected to get married by the end of this year.

"I have continued to talk with her so that I, as a parent, could accept her feelings and thoughts," the Crown Princess said.

