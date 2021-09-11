Govt Asked to Show Details on Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association asked the Japanese government Saturday to show details of its planned relaxation of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and compile related guidelines for businesses.

The requests are part of a set of proposals the group of prefectural governors adopted at a videoconference, held before the government's COVID-19 state of emergency is extended until the end of this month for Tokyo and 18 other prefectures. The emergency was earlier slated to end Sunday.

The central government Thursday came up with a basic plan on easing coronavirus restrictions by utilizing vaccination certificates and negative test results.

Noting that the coronavirus situation remains serious, the association urged the national government to call on people to continue refraining from travel across prefectural borders in principle this autumn.

The association also requested the government to set up a forum with the group and other organizations for discussions on a strategy toward ending the COVID-19 restrictions and show a specific vaccination rate for easing the restrictions. The state was also asked to consider establishing a body that will lead the implementation of measures against infectious diseases comprehensively.

