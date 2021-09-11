Japan Governors Concerned over Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association expressed concern Saturday that the Japanese government's plan to ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may make the public too optimistic about the novel coronavirus situation in the country.

The group of prefectural governors asked the national government to carefully consider specifics of the easing, and details such as areas where the restrictions would be relaxed and when the restrictions would be scaled down.

The request is part of a set of proposals the association adopted at a videoconference, which was held as the government's COVID-19 state of emergency is extended until the end of this month for Tokyo and 18 other prefectures. The emergency was earlier slated to end Sunday.

The central government Thursday came up with a basic plan on easing coronavirus restrictions by utilizing vaccination certificates and negative test results.

The association also requested the government to set up a forum with local governments and the governors' group soon for discussions on a strategy toward easing the COVID-19 restrictions and show a specific vaccination rate needed for relaxing the restrictions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]