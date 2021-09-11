10 Afghan Evacuees to Arrive in Japan as Early as Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Ten Afghans who have fled to Pakistan overland will arrive in Japan as early as Sunday, Japanese government officials said Saturday.

The Afghans, who are two local staff members of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their family members, were the first among those linked to Japan to be confirmed to have escaped Afghanistan, now under Taliban's control.

They are among people covered by the Japanese government's evacuation mission related to the Afghan crisis.

The two families left Kabul on Aug. 16, the day after the Afghan capital fell to the hands of Taliban, and reached Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, by land on their own, according to the officials.

They have already been granted visas to Japan and are slated to head for Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, via Doha, Qatar.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]