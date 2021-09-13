Suga's Drive to Cut Mobile Rates Bears Fruit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been a driving force behind marked drops in mobile phone rates in Japan, a key policy area for Suga since his days as chief cabinet secretary.

Japanese mobile charges tended to be high by international standards, but the situation changed dramatically in spring, when NTT Docomo Inc. and rival carriers introduced low-cost smartphone plans costing less than 3,000 yen per month.

As a former communications minister with a strong grip on the industry, Suga pushed carriers to lower fees even before he became prime minister in September last year.

In August 2018, when he was chief cabinet secretary, Suga sent a shockwave to the industry by saying that there was room to lower rates by 40 pct.

Reforms of complicated price plans progressed after that. The costs of handsets were separated from telecommunications fees.

