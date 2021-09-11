Japan Logs 8,807 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly confirmed with the coronavirus in Japan came to 8,807 on Saturday, down 7,200 from a week earlier and below 10,000 for the second straight day.

On the day, 56 new fatalities were reported among infected people across the country, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 68 from the previous day to 2,057.

In Tokyo, 1,273 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's daily infection tally fell 1,089 from a week before, down for the 20th day in a row.

The seven-day average of daily new infections in Tokyo stood at 1,496.3, down 45.1 pct week on week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]