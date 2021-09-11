Tokyo Newly Confirms 1,273 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly confirmed with the coronavirus in Tokyo came to 1,273 on Saturday, down 1,089 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's daily infection tally fell week on week for the 20th day in a row.

The seven-day average of daily new infections stood at 1,496.3, down 45.1 pct from a week before.

On Saturday, 17 new fatalities were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's standards dropped by 10 from the previous day to 233.

