Apparent Chinese Submarine Spotted near Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Sunday a submarine that is believed to belong to China's navy was confirmed cruising northwest under the water within Japan's contiguous zone east of the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Friday morning.

Under international law, a submarine of a country is not banned from traveling underwater within a contiguous zone of another country, according to the ministry. But the ministry announced the latest case because it was a rare instance, it said.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi instructed ministry staff to collect information about the submarine in question and keep alert with a sense of tension.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force found the submarine cruising northwest under the water outside the contiguous zone east of Amami Oshima on Friday morning. A Chinese navy missile destroyer was also spotted nearby.

The submarine entered the contiguous zone later. As of Sunday morning, it was sailing west outside the Japanese contiguous zone west-southwest of Yokoatejima, another island in Kagoshima, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]