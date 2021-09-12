Minister Seeks Nationwide Debate on Easing Pandemic Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Sunday sought a nationwide debate on the government's plan to ease its restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic on conditions including progress in vaccinations.

"We hope to continue a nationwide debate and make preparations so that we can relax the restrictions on events, dining out and movement when progress in COVID-19 vaccinations reaches a certain level," Nishimura, who leads the state's efforts in the fight against the virus, said in a television program.

The government is "not considering at all" easing the restrictions before the current COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, he added, noting, "We've been told by experts that we would be unable to stand for a new wave of infections that may come this winter unless we strengthen the country's medical care system and curb new infection cases as much as possible."

