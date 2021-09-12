Japan, China Racing to Enhance Ties with Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China are racing to strengthen relations with Vietnam, with ministers from the two East Asian countries visiting Hanoi, the capital of the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam is playing an important role in the region where Southeast Asia and East Asia overlap geopolitically, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

On Saturday, Kishi held a meeting with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, and the two countries signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology. The pact, which enables Japan to export weapons to Vietnam, led the two nations' defense cooperation to enter a new stage, Kishi said.

On Sunday, Kishi paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a regular bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on Friday, pledging to additionally provide COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, which is struggling to contain the novel coronavirus.

