Coronavirus Emergency Extended in Tokyo, 18 Other Prefectures

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic was extended in Tokyo and 18 other prefectures Monday.

The emergency, based on the special law for the fight against the virus, is now slated to run until Sept. 30. It was earlier planned to end Sunday. The 18 prefectures other than Tokyo include Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, all neighboring the Japanese capital, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in western Japan, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Okinawa, southernmost Japan.

Eating and drinking establishments in the prefectures under the emergency continue to be requested by respective local authorities to close at 8 p.m. or earlier while the ban on the serving of alcohol remains in place.

The government aims to ease the strains on the medical systems in the prefectures in the hope of lifting the emergency.

The northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and the western prefecture of Okayama shifted to a pre-emergency stage over the pandemic from the state of emergency Monday, joining six other prefectures in the stage, including Fukushima in northeastern Japan and Ishikawa in central Japan. The pre-emergency stage was also extended and will last until the end of September.

