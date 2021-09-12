3 Potential Candidates Make Case ahead of LDP Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Three potential candidates in the Sept. 29 leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party stepped up their activities Sunday to increase support from party lawmakers and rank-and-file members.

In a YouTube program, Fumio Kishida, 64, former chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said, "I will put effort particularly into protecting basic values," showing a plan to name an adviser on human rights issues for the prime minister. He made the remarks apparently with China's suspected human rights abuse in mind.

On a possible contingency in the Taiwan Strait, Kishida said, "We need to confirm in advance our country's stance of acting resolutely if the situation meets the conditions stipulated in Japan's peace and security legislation."

In talks with reporters later, Kishida said: "Unlike last year, it is difficult to predict the result of the LDP contest. I will fight the upcoming election with a sense of tension until the last minute." He lost in the September 2020 election for LDP presidency.

In a television program, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, reiterated her intention to continue visiting war-related Yasukuni Shrine if she becomes prime minister, saying, "I have freedom of religion."

