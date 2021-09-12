1,067 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Sunday that 1,067 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital on the day, down by 786 from a week before.

Sunday marked the 21st straight day of a week-on-week drop in new cases in Tokyo. People in their 20s made up the largest group by age, at 254, followed by those in their 30s, at 187, and those in their 40s, at 184.

People aged under 20 accounted for 258, and those aged 65 or over for 66. The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to 230, down by three from Saturday. Twenty-one new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Sunday.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo stood at 1,384 as of Sunday, down 45.7 pct from a week earlier.

Across Japan, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 2,010 Sunday, down by 47 from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

